A packed hall at the Bank of Cyprus (BoC) head offices became a celebration of talent, effort and family pride, as students who excelled in mathematics competitions in Cyprus and abroad were honoured for their achievements.

The awards ceremony was organised by the Cyprus Mathematical Society (CMS), with the support and cooperation of the Bank of Cyprus, bringing together students, parents, guardians and teachers.

According to the announcement, the ceremony recognised students who stood out in local, Pancyprian and international mathematics competitions, rewarding their dedication, perseverance and strong performance.

The event also reflected the BoCs’ long-standing support for the younger generation, particularly in areas linked to STEM, namely science, technology, entrepreneurship and mathematics.

In this context, the bank has supported the CMS since the early stages of its operation, actively contributing to the implementation and strengthening of its initiatives.

Before the awards ceremony, students also took part in parallel activities, including a Rubik’s Cube solving competition and a JOEY memory game, giving participants the chance to compete, test their skills and win prizes.

The strong presence of parents, guardians and teachers also underlined the important role they play in supporting children’s progress and encouraging them to pursue their interests.

The BoC warmly congratulated all students for their dedication and perseverance, wishing them even greater success in the future.