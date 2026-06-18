Where do you live and with whom?

I live with my wife, five cats and two dogs

What did you have for breakfast?

Argentinian mate is part of my morning routine

Describe your perfect day

Wake up, take the dogs for a walk, have breakfast and mate, then go to the studio to make music and prepare my DJ set for the weekend.

Best book ever read?

I don’t really read books – mostly music-related studies and materials from the conservatory.

Best childhood memory?

Hanging out with my friends from my neighbourhood

What is always in your fridge?

Beer – but only for weekends

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Everything: pop, R&B, electronic, reggaeton, and more.

What’s your spirit animal?

I’m not sure about a spirit animal.

What are you most proud of?

My music career, even as an independent and lesser-known artist.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

Nothing specific comes to mind – I generally enjoy comedy and action movies.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

My grandmother

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

Back in time to play winning lottery numbers 😄

What is your greatest fear?

Heights.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

“Don’t be stupid 😄”

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

Toxic people

Leopoldo is an indie musician, originally from Argentina, working with percussion and production, creating and performing music while developing DJ sets for weekends and projects in the studio. Follow him on www.facebook.com/LeoB77 and Spotify