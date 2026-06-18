European Parliament president Roberta Metsola on Thursday stressed her support for efforts to reunify Cyprus, saying that “the European Union will be truly united only when Cyprus is united”.

“The way forward is clear: a sovereign, European state, based on a bicommunal, bizonal federation, in accordance with the United Nations resolutions and in accordance with the United Nations’ resolutions and grounded in common European values and European law,” she told the Cyprus News Agency.

She added that the path to a solution to the Cyprus problem “is based on dialogue and diplomacy”, and that “the foundation of every sustainable solution is trust”.

“That is why we hope for the rapid resumption of talks. The European Parliament will always be a friend of Cyprus. Europe stands by Cyprus and its people,” she said.

She went on to say that the Cyprus problem is “not just a Cyprus issue”, but a “European issue”, and in line with this, said that “we will continue to support the United Nations-led process, providing political support, strengthening confidence-building measures, and maintaining a strong European interest”.

This, she said, will be done “so as to contribute to creating the conditions for a sustainable solution”.

She also passed comment on Cyprus’ six-month term as the holder of the Council of the European Union’s rotating presidency, which is due to come to an end at the end of this month, saying that “Cyprus assumed the presidency … in a period of rapid developments, great uncertainty, and increased expectations”.

“It was not an easy mission nor an easy juncture, but President [Nikos] Christodoulides and the entire Cypriot presidency team responded successfully,” she said.

To this end, she said that she has “always considered Cyprus an honest broker” and “a bridge between continents, countries, and people”.

For this reason, she said, “your country has been able to advance further in the areas of security, competitiveness, and simplification”.

Asked what legacy Cyprus will leave behind, she said that “during Cyprus’ presidency, we saw the completion of important legislative dossiers which directly respond to people’s concerns and Europe’s strategic needs”.

“From air passenger rights, on which we reached an agreement on Monday …. To the final vote on the EU-US trade agreement on Tuesday, we have proven together that Europe can deliver,” she said.

She also pointed out that “we have … made significant steps in the field of enlargement” since the start of the year, highlighting the open of EU accession negotiations with both Ukraine and Moldova at the beginning of this week.

Overall, she said, Cyprus “has been an excellent partnership for the European Parliament”, and Christodoulides “has demonstrated through his leadership what determination means”.