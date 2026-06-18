President Nikos Christodoulides is travelling to Brussels to participate in the two-day European Council meeting in Brussels on Thursday.

During the meeting, the last one held under Cyprus’ EU Council presidency, Christodoulides will present a review of the work carried out during the presidency.

He will give a joint press conference with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council President Antonio Costas, whom he will also meet separately.

He will then deliver an address at the opening of the foreign ministry’s “Cyprus Insula” exhibition before participating in the European people’s party summit which will focus on preparations for the EU Council meeting.

The latter will be preceded by a signing ceremony for the joint declaration of the council, the EU Parliament and the European Commission.

He will also participate in the European Council discussions on Ukraine and attend a working dinner of EU leaders focusing on competitiveness.

On Friday, Christodoulides is scheduled to attend a meeting on migration and subsequently participate in the European Council proceedings, during which he will present the progress achieved under the Cyprus presidency regarding the multiannual financial framework (MFF).

He will also attend a working lunch of EU leaders to discuss the situation in the Middle East.