GRAWE Cyprus successfully hosted its “Stars on the Wave” awards evening, an event dedicated to recognising the company’s leading insurance partners.

Held at a seaside venue, the event stood out for its excellent organisation and high quality, providing a fitting setting in which to celebrate the achievements of the company’s most distinguished associates.

During the evening, GRAWE Cyprus honoured partners who distinguished themselves for their performance, consistency, dedication and professionalism. The award recipients were at the centre of an event that celebrated not only individual success, but also the collective effort that defines the company’s new era of growth and development.

In his address, GRAWE Cyprus CEO, Dr Panayiotis Panayiotou, warmly congratulated all award recipients, stressing that their distinctions were recognition of their hard work, perseverance and commitment to the insurance profession. He also thanked the company’s management team and sales network for their presence and ongoing support, noting that corporate success is built on participation, unity, respect and genuine collaboration.

Particular reference was made to the significance of 2025 for the company, a year marked by transformational change. With a new name and a new shareholder identity, GRAWE Cyprus is now part of the historic GRAWE Group, a leading European insurance organisation with a presence in 14 countries and 20 insurance companies. This development marks the beginning of a new chapter for the company in the Cypriot insurance market, with a strong emphasis on growth, outward-looking strategies, reliability and the creation of new opportunities.

GRAWE Cyprus also welcomed the new partners who recently joined its network and who attended their first official corporate event. Their presence reflects the company’s renewed momentum, fresh energy and expanded prospects.

The evening concluded with a message of optimism, unity and ambitious goals for the new era of GRAWE Cyprus. Against the backdrop of sea and sky, “Stars on the Wave” celebrated the people who contribute daily to the company’s strength, progress and future success.

GRAWE Cyprus continues its new journey with confidence, consistency and a forward-looking outlook, reaffirming that the new era of GRAWE Cyprus has truly begun.