Archbishop Georgios appealed on Sunday for no further concessions on the Cyprus problem and for adherence to the principles defended by Archbishop Makarios III, saying that Turkey will not be satisfied with new compromises.

In statements after a memorial service for Cyprus’ first president, Archbishop Makarios, he said that “for Makarios the compromise was not unacceptable, the unconditional surrender was unacceptable”.

He added that, while today there are appeals, even from the United Nations, for further concessions, the Cypriot side should, as he said, follow Makarios’ stance, arguing that “the occupier cannot be satisfied with other concessions”.

“These principles were defended during Makarios’ lifetime. We have to listen to him in order to live,” he added.

Asked about the recent visit of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to Cyprus, the Archbishop expressed criticism of the UN’s stance, stating that the secretary-general, as well as his representatives, should serve the values of the organisation.

As he said, it does not appear that they serve these values, but are trying to find a “middle way”, leading, in his estimation, to solutions that will not be sustainable over time.

The Archbishop also argued that, in the era of human rights and the European Union, the Greek Cypriot side must insist on the implementation of the European acquis, so that the citizens of Cyprus enjoy the same rights as other European citizens, including the free movement, establishment and acquisition of property.

“We are not asking for anything more than what free people enjoy,” he concluded.