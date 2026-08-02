Forty third country nationals have been arrested after the police and the aliens and immigration service launched an operation on Sunday morning to round up illegal immigrants.

The operation was carried out in Limassol and discovered 40 people who were staying illegally in the Republic.

Six of them are expected to be released later in the day, while for the rest efforts are being made, with the deputy migration ministry, to deport them to their countries of origin.

Police said their activities to stamp out illegal residence on the island continue on a daily basis.