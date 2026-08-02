A yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office warns of high temperatures in Cyprus on Sunday afternoon.

According to the warning, I place from 2pm to 4.30pm temperatures will rise to 40C over some inland areas.

Elsewhere, it will rise to 35 to 38C on beaches in the south, 32-34 in the north and west and 25C in the mountains.

A slight drop in temperature is expected for the start of next week, and by the middle of the week, a new air mass will move into the region, bringing with it early morning mists on the coast.