Turkey must cooperate substantially to determine the fate of all missing persons, deputy migration minister Nicholas Ioannides said on Sunday.

“Ascertaining the fate of all missing persons was, is and will remain the highest moral and national obligation of the state,” he said.

“Turkey must cooperate substantially, provide access to the archives of the occupying army and provide all the information it has about burial sites and the movement of remains.”

The concealment of information and the movement of relics are an insult to the dead, he added accusing Turkey of consciously prolonging “the agony of the families and preventing the restoration of a basic human and historical justice”.

The international credibility that Cyprus has built over the last three years, he said, is “a powerful tool in our effort to get rid of the Turkish occupation”.

He was spaekng at the memorial for Christakis Minas who died during the 1974 Turkish invasion.