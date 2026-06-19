The Cyprus Shipping Chamber (CSC)’s ‘Adopt a Ship’ programme marked its 20th anniversary this year, with teachers, schools and shipping companies recognised for their role in one of Cyprus’ longest-running maritime education initiatives.

The closing ceremony for the 2025–2026 programme was hosted by Columbia Shipmanagement, bringing together teachers, industry representatives and organisers to celebrate another year of cooperation between classrooms and the shipping sector.

Teachers who took part in the programme were awarded certificates in appreciation of their participation, as the initiative continues to introduce pupils to the maritime world and the role of shipping in Cyprus and internationally.

The event was attended by Despina Pirikki on behalf of Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis, whose continued support for the programme was acknowledged by the organisers.

Thanks were also extended to the Shipping Deputy Ministry, participating schools, teachers and member companies, as well as to CYMEPA Cyprus Marine Environment Protection Association, which has cooperated with the Cyprus Shipping Chamber in running the programme over the years.

Established by the CSC in 2006, in cooperation with CYMEPA, the programme brings together elementary schools and seafarers on board ships operated by chamber member companies, offering children a real-world learning experience linked to the shipping industry. The programme runs with the approval of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports.

As part of the initiative, an elementary school class is assigned a specific vessel and communicates directly by email with the ship’s crew. Through this contact, pupils learn about life on board, the cargoes carried by ships, trading routes, geography and other aspects of maritime activity.

The chamber said “the aim is to encourage early interaction between children, shipping companies and vessels, helping young people consider future careers either at sea or in the wider shipping industry ashore.”

Applications for schools wishing to participate in the programme open in September and close in December each year.