The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) announced on Friday that it has extended the suspension of trading for shares of four companies listed on its Emerging Companies Market for an additional two months.

This decision, effective until August 24, 2026, affects Rianeson Investments Plc, G.A.P. Vassilopoulos Public Ltd, A.J. Green Shell Plc, and K. Kouimtzis S.A.

The regulatory action was taken pursuant to Article 185 of the Securities and Cyprus Stock Exchange Law, as the exchange determined that the reasons necessitating the initial suspension remain unresolved.

For Rianeson Investments Plc, the suspension continues due to the failure to submit and publish its annual financial report for the year ended December 31, 2024, its half-yearly financial report for the period ended June 30, 2025, and its annual financial report for the year ended December 31, 2025.

G.A.P. Vassilopoulos Public Ltd remains suspended for failing to submit and publish its half-yearly financial report for the period ended June 30, 2025, and its annual financial report for the year ended December 31, 2025.

The suspension of A.J. Green Shell Plc is maintained owing to the non-submission and non-publication of its annual consolidated financial report for 2024, its half-yearly report for mid-2025, and its annual report for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Furthermore, A.J. Green Shell Plc is currently in breach of its ongoing obligation to maintain the services of a nominated advisor.

K. Kouimtzis S.A. faces the same extension due to its failure to maintain the services of a nominated advisor, alongside the non-submission and non-publication of both its half-yearly financial report for the period ended June 30, 2025, and its annual financial report for the year ended December 31, 2025.

The exchange clarified that should any of these companies comply with their outstanding continuous obligations during the suspension period, the trading halt will be lifted earlier.

In a separate action, the council of the Cyprus Stock Exchange also ratified the decision to suspend trading for shares of The Reputation Exchange Plc, which was initially announced on June 16, 2026.

This suspension, carried out under Article 184 of the Cyprus Stock Exchange Law, will remain in effect for two months, ending on August 17, 2026.

The exchange noted that this measure may be lifted sooner should the company fulfill its outstanding requirement to retain the services of a nominated advisor.