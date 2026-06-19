Ellinas Finance Public Company Ltd shareholders approved a dividend of 1.75 cents per share, representing 3.9 per cent of the nominal value of €0.45, during the company’s annual general meeting held on Thursday.

Shares will trade with the right to the dividend until July 3, 2026, while the ex-dividend date is set for July 6, 2026.

Beneficiaries will include those registered in the company register or holders of securities through over-the-counter sales transfers completed by the archive date of July 7, 2026.

Payment will be issued in euros and the cheques are scheduled to be posted by July 28, 2026, the company stated.

During the meeting, the directors’ report and the annual financial report for the 2025 fiscal year were presented to those in attendance.

Board members Nearchos Petrides and Philippos Papadopoulos resigned from their positions in accordance with the articles of association and were subsequently re-elected by the assembly.

Constantinos Servos and Evi Rossidou Antoniadou also resigned from their positions as members of the board of directors and were likewise re-elected by the assembly.

The assembly decided that the remuneration for each non-executive director for 2026 shall remain unchanged at €4,200.

One non-executive director with enhanced duties will receive an annual remuneration of €30,000.

Shareholders approved the revised remuneration policy concerning the members of the board and the directors of the company.

The annual remuneration report for 2025, covering the board and management, was presented, explained, and subjected to an advisory vote.

The assembly concluded by deciding to reappoint Baker Tilly Klitou and Partners Ltd as the company auditors while authorising the board to determine their fees for 2026.