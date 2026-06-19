Strict measures will be taken against those who damage the not-yet-opened Historical Documentation Centre in Paphos, including skateboarders, acting mayor Angelos Onisiforou said.

He said damage has been caused to “marble surfaces, corners, railings and other fixtures” at the centre, by scooters, skateboards and other vehicles.

He described the acts as “vandalism” and said anyone who enters the site and causes damage will be reported to the police.

The “municipality will take all legal actions,” he added.

“This space is not a stunt park, nor is it a recreational area for such activities,” Onisiforou said. “It is a space dedicated to culture and historical memory that demands respect from everyone.”

The Historical Documentation Centre in Paphos

Onisiforou said there are other spaces in the city for “sports and recreation.”

But, he said, “public cultural spaces cannot be turned into places of destruction and disrespect.”

The Paphos Historical Documentation Centre is located at the former Paphos police headquarters near Kennedy Square.

It will feature exhibits covering the city’s history going back to 332 BC.

The centre will cost over €10 million and is funded through a loan agreement with the Republic of Cyprus and the European Investment Bank.