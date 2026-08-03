A total of 11 people were arrested across the island during overnight operations to tackle petty crime, the police said on Monday.

The arrests were made for a range of alleged offences, including drug possession, living in Cyprus without the requisite residence documents, causing grievous bodily harm, malicious damage and traffic violations.

As part of the operation, officers stopped 579 vehicles and checked 749 people, while carrying out inspections of 43 premises.

Four citations were filed following the premises checks.

Traffic enforcement resulted in 377 citations, with speeding accounting for the plurality of those citations, at 118.

Officers carried out 174 breathalyser tests, leading to nine citations for drink driving.

Eight preliminary drug tests were also conducted, with one returning a positive result.