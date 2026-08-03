Andreas Mavroyiannis said on Tuesday he would welcome Akel’s backing should he run in the 2028 presidential election, while stressing he would only enter the race if he believed victory was achievable.

Speaking to Politis radio, Mavroyiannis replied “certainly” when asked whether he wished to be Akel’s candidate in the next presidential contest.

He said any future candidacy would be pursued “under the sole banner of victory and change for the country”.

He said he had maintained a strong relationship with Akel following the 2023 presidential campaign, describing the support he received from party members as significant.

“The people love me, and they appreciate me greatly,” he remarked.

Mavroyiannis added he had not discussed a possible candidacy with Akel secretary-general Stefanos Stefanou or other party officials despite recent opinion polls suggesting Mavroyiannis as the front runner on the Left for the upcoming elections.

He stated that he respected the party’s internal processes and did not wish to interfere with who they decide to put forward.

Asked about potential rivals, he declined to identify any particular candidate as the strongest challenge, saying the priority would be to present a campaign capable of defeating whoever entered the race.

On efforts to restart negotiations on the Cyprus issue, Mavroyiannis said he was “not optimistic”, accusing Turkey of seeking concessions from the EU before making progress while describing the approach as “clear blackmail“.