Direct Democracy Cyprus leader Fidias Panayiotou on Monday called for more public participation in deliberations on the Cyprus problem after he attended the day’s National Council meeting.

“We … also focused on the National Council, on the fact that all things, the convergences, all of this, must be brought out into the open, for the public to know exactly what is happening, what is being discussed, because, after a long time, if we put the Cyprus issue to a referendum again, the public may say no or anything,” he said.

As such, he added, “we need to involve the public in this process, and that is what we, as Direct Democracy, will try to do in the near future, to inform the public about what exactly is being discussed, what the bizonal, bicommunal federation is”.

“For some things, some convergences, we are thinking of putting some resolutions in our mobile application, so that people can tell us whether they accept them or not. So, we want to invest a lot in information and we insist on transparency, on everything being out in the open, on what is happening, on what is being discussed,” he said.