The work of police officers was praised on Friday by Justice Minister Costas Fitiris who reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening training and professional development.

Addressing officers, trainees, and academy staff at the police academy’s graudation ceremony, Fitiris said police officers “operate on the front line under demanding conditions while face growing responsibilities”.

He said the government views education and skills development as essential components of modern policing.

“We know that the quality of policing is directly linked to the quality of education, guidance and continuous professional development of its members,” he said.

Fitiris described the strengthening of training as well as the cultivation of a strong professional culture as permanent priorities.

He said the aim is to build “a modern, efficient and humane police force” capable of responding to contemporary challenges while maintaining public trust through planning, knowledge, discipline and respect.

The ceremony honoured members of the force who achieved first and second place in this years’ Reward Cup competition, those being officers who distinguished themselves in the criminal detection programme as well as probationary police officers who excelled during the academic year.

Fitiris said every award reflected “effort, perseverance, discipline, study and consistency”.

Police-chief Themistos Arnaoutis said knowledge and operational readiness remain essential in an evolving security environment.

He said the academy equips officers with the tools required to respond “with competence, professionalism and responsibility” to the demands of modern policing.

Academy director Andreas Angelides said education transforms “knowledge into ability, ability into self-confidence and self-confidence into effective leadership”, adding that this remains the academy’s central mission.

Reviewing the academy’s work during the academic year, Angelides said 107 training programmes were delivered involving 3,572 police officers, while a further 692 participants from other public services attended specialised training.

He added that 92 police members participated in 74 training programmes abroad through cooperation with international organisations.

Angelides said the academy is continuing in its modernisation initiative aimed at upgrading education and bolstering the capabilities of the force.