State support for victims of the 2025 wildfires reached €23.2 million by June 30, representing 41 per cent of the government’s €56.1 million recovery package, according to figures released by the General Accounting Office on Monday.

The General Accounting Office said the payments formed part of the government’s recovery plan, funded entirely from state resources. It noted that donations from organisations and private individuals were held in a separate bank account and were not included in the figures.

Of the €16.1 million allocated for businesses, €7.9 million has been paid, including the full €3.3 million earmarked for livestock farmers and breeders.

Funding for affected communities has reached an implementation rate of 83 per cent, with €5.4 million of the €6.5 million allocated already spent. The funding covered the restoration of water supplies, environmental rehabilitation, the clearing of abandoned land and repairs to the road network, all of which have now been completed.

Household support reached €9.9 million, representing 30 per cent of the €33.5 million allocated. This includes the full payment of €2.29 million in one-off assistance for wildfire victims, as well as compensation for damaged homes, rent subsidies and support for beneficiaries of the Deputy Ministry of Social Welfare. Rent subsidies have reached 65 per cent implementation.

The General Accounting Office said part of the recovery costs would be co-financed through European funding. The European Commission has proposed allocating €9.2 million from the European Union Solidarity Fund to cover eligible infrastructure repairs in the energy, water, wastewater, telecommunications and transport sectors.

Of this sum, a deposit of €2.3 million has already been received, while following the endorsement of the plan by the European Parliament on July 7, 2026, the distribution of the remaining sum of €6.9 million is expected.

Funds provided by civil society via organisations and donations of private individuals totalled €1.7 million. Of that amount, €900,000 will be allocated to community projects, while the remaining €800,000 will fund the purchase of 17 fire engines for communities in Limassol district.