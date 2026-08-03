The British father accused of negligence after his son fell to his death from a fourth-floor window of a seafront hotel in the Paphos district village of Chlorakas was on Monday granted permission to travel to the United Kingdom to attend the child’s funeral.

The Paphos district court temporarily lifted the restrictive measures imposed on the 37-year-old, allowing him to leave Cyprus after approving an additional €10,000 guarantee. The court also ordered that his confiscated travel documents be returned to enable him to travel.

The father is expected to leave for the UK on Wednesday. Under the court’s order, he must return to Cyprus by September 14 to remain available to the authorities throughout his stay.

The case was adjourned until September 17, when the 37-year-old is expected to enter a plea to the charges he faces in connection with his son’s death.

Defence lawyer Alexandros Alexandrou had on Friday declined to discuss the circumstances surrounding the child’s death or whether any investigation had been carried out into the luxury hotel where the incident occurred, saying his immediate priority was securing permission for his client to attend the funeral.

The father is accused of negligent supervision following the death of his three-year-old son, who fell from the fourth floor of the luxury hotel in Paphos last month.

Monday’s ruling marks the first time the father has been permitted to leave Cyprus since the child’s death.