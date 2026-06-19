Two British nationals have been arrested in connection with a violent altercation in Ayia Napa, police said on Friday.

The incident, which was captured on video and circulated on social media, took place outside a venue in the resort town and involved several individuals.

Police identified two British men as suspects and proceeded with their arrest as investigations into the circumstances surrounding the fight continue. Authorities are examining video footage and witness testimony as part of their inquiries.

Asked by the Cyprus Mail about the latest incident, as well as a separate altercation involving Israeli nationals that occurred two days earlier, Ayia Napa mayor Christos Zannetou condemned both episodes.

“We condemn both incidents and have asked for an increase in the police force for preventive reasons,” Zannetou said.

He added that, “due to the war between the United States and Iran and the heightened tensions in the Middle East, there was currently significant availability in the tourism market and attractive prices, factors which were expected to draw large numbers of young visitors to Ayia Napa”.

“This is worrying, and it is very serious that we have had two such incidents in the space of one week,” he said.

Police spokesman Vyron Vyronos told the Cyprus Mail that the force would strengthen its presence in the area, adding that such measures were already part of headquarters’ planning.

“As the police, we will reinforce the area. This is something that is already in the plans of police headquarters,” he said. “Patrols will be increased, with support also coming from other units, such as the rapid response unit and the traffic police.

These are incidents that occur from time to time, and the specific case is already under investigation.” Vyronos said an operational plan had already been drawn up and noted that, following the end of Cyprus’ presidency of the Council of the European Union, officers currently deployed elsewhere would return to their respective districts.

“The important thing is that there is already a plan in place and that, after the end of the EU presidency, the forces will return to their areas,” he said. Adding that, “this is not something that is out of control.”