Paphos municipality and the Cyprus Red Cross have agreed to strengthen their cooperation to better support vulnerable groups in the local community, the municipality said on Thursday.

Acting Paphos mayor Angelos Onisiforou met Red Cross representatives at the municipal hall to discuss expanding joint initiatives and building on their long-standing cooperation.

The meeting focused on increasing support for vulnerable residents through coordinated social programmes and community action.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to collaborate and enhance joint initiatives to meet the needs of Paphos residents and strengthen social support in the municipality.