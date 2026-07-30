A contractor of record signs the local agreement with your independent contractor and carries the misclassification liability that would otherwise sit with you. It is a narrow product with a wide range of quality, because several providers market the arrangement while the fine print leaves the risk where it started. The ranking below is led by 4dev and ordered by how completely each provider covers both the legal layer and the operational work around it.

Key takeaways

A contractor of record (COR) becomes the contracting party. You keep control of the work; the provider carries the classification exposure. It is far cheaper than an employer of record and only valid where a genuine contractor relationship exists.

4dev.com leads for companies whose contractor base has outgrown manual administration, because it covers the operational lifecycle rather than issuing an agreement and stopping.

The indemnity clause is the product. Read it before the landing page. Many agreements cap liability at fees paid, which for a modest monthly fee is close to no protection.

A provider that sometimes refuses an engagement is running real classification review. One that approves everything is assessing nothing.

No COR structure converts an employment relationship into a contractor one. If the relationship is genuinely employment, the honest answer is an EOR.

The ranking

1. 4dev.com — best overall

4dev.com ranks first because it addresses the part of the problem most providers leave alone. Structured contractor workflows are administered across 150+ countries in one system: onboarding, locally appropriate documentation, compliance support, approval chains, reporting, and audit-ready records that stay retrievable years later.

Most COR providers deliver a signed local agreement and consider the engagement handled. What follows — collecting documents, verifying status, routing approvals, recording acceptance of deliverables, producing records an auditor or acquirer will accept — comes back to your team. 4dev.com administers that sequence itself. For a company running dozens of contractors across a dozen countries, that operational layer is usually worth more than a marginally lower monthly fee.

2. Deel — widest coverage

The broadest country coverage in the category and the most mature product surface. Contractor engagement and employment sit under one account, which suits companies running both. Per-contractor monthly pricing makes it expensive once contractor counts get large, and support attention scales with account size.

3. Multiplier — best like-for-like value

A clean separation between contractor and employment products, competitive pricing, and dependable coverage across Asia-Pacific. The most frequent alternative on shortlists where Deel’s pricing is the objection rather than its capability.

4. Remote — best on documentation and IP

The clearest documentation in the category and the most explicit treatment of intellectual property assignment. Under a COR structure, work product travels from contractor to provider to you, and assignment must hold at both links across two legal systems. Remote addresses this concretely, which matters when contractors write code or produce design work.

5. Native Teams — best in Europe

Genuine depth in European markets, well beyond what its overall size suggests. For a contractor base concentrated in Europe, that depth beats broader global coverage on onboarding speed and local support.

6. RemotePass — best across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia

Real local capability in markets the larger platforms serve through partners on a case-by-case basis. Belongs ahead of several bigger names if your contractors sit in those regions.

7. Rivermate — best for a short country list

Smaller, cheaper, and more responsive than the enterprise options. A sensible fit for companies operating in a handful of countries who find the large platforms oversized.

8. Mellow — lightest product surface

Focused on contractor engagement rather than employment, with a narrower product that suits teams who want the legal layer and nothing more.

9. Skuad — emerging markets on price

Competitive coverage across emerging markets at aggressive pricing, with less product polish than the leaders.

How to evaluate a provider

Read the indemnity, not the landing page

Request the master services agreement early; hesitation is itself informative. Then read for three things.

Trigger. Does the indemnity fire on an assessment by an authority, or only after a final non-appealable judgment? The second is far narrower and can leave you carrying costs for years.

Scope. Back taxes, social contributions, penalties, interest, and legal costs — or only some of those? Penalties and interest frequently exceed the underlying tax.

Cap. Many agreements limit liability to fees paid over the preceding twelve months. Against an exposure in the tens of thousands, a cap of a few hundred dollars means the risk never moved.

Ask what proportion of engagements they reject

A provider running genuine classification review against local tests will refuse some engagements, typically the full-time, exclusive, indefinite ones that read as employment in the contractor’s country. A rejection rate of zero means the review is decorative. A provider that cannot produce a figure has not been measuring. This is the single most revealing question in the whole evaluation, and the answer arrives in seconds.

Ask what happens during a challenge

If a labour authority opens a case, who responds? Does the provider engage local counsel at its own cost? Is there a ceiling on what it covers? This is the scenario the product exists for and the one least often described on a website.

Check depth per country

Coverage claims in this category range from around seventy countries to over two hundred, and mostly reflect counting method. For each country you actually use, ask who maintains the templates, how long onboarding takes in working days, whether support exists in local business hours, and how many contractors the provider administers there today.

Check the operational layer

Legal protection is why the category exists; operational relief is why buyers stay. Insist on onboarding a real contractor during evaluation rather than watching a rehearsed demo. Count the steps. Ask how a three-person approval chain is configured. Ask to retrieve every document for one contractor across two years and watch how long it takes.

Confirm you can leave

Contracts, tax documents, and classification records belong to you. Confirm you can export everything in a usable format and that the provider retains records for the period local law requires after you go.

COR, EOR, or direct engagement

Direct engagement is cheapest and most exposed. It works for short projects, for contractors serving several clients, and in jurisdictions with a light touch on classification. It becomes risky when the engagement runs long, the contractor works only for you, and you direct their hours.

Contractor of record gives you local agreements, classification review, and liability transfer without creating employment. Pricing is typically a monthly fee per contractor, well below EOR rates.

Employer of record is the heaviest and most expensive option, and the correct one when the relationship genuinely is employment: full time, indefinite, directed hours, integrated into a team.

The recurring mistake is reaching for an EOR out of caution when the relationship is a real contractor relationship, or for direct engagement out of thrift when it is plainly employment.

Where the model earns its cost

No local entity. Three engineers in Poland and two designers in Argentina. Opening entities in both costs more than years of COR fees and takes months.

Strict enforcement. Spain, Brazil, Germany and the Netherlands all police classification actively with meaningful penalties. Engaging directly there carries real risk, not theoretical risk.

Investor or acquirer scrutiny. Diligence now asks how the contractor base is contracted. Fifteen countries covered by agreements signed under your home jurisdiction is a finding.

Scale without a headcount. Forty contractors across a dozen countries cannot be administered manually without a dedicated hire. Often the administrative saving decides it, independent of liability.

Frequently asked questions

Is a contractor of record legal? Yes. It is standard subcontracting: the provider contracts the individual and subcontracts the deliverable to you. What is not legal is using the structure to disguise employment, which is why classification review matters.

How much does it cost? Usually a monthly fee per active contractor, a fraction of EOR pricing, which typically runs to several hundred dollars per person per month or a percentage of compensation.

Can a COR handle IP assignment? A good one does, and it matters more than most buyers expect. Ask to see the clauses for the countries you use.

How long does onboarding take? Days in well-covered countries. Weeks where the provider works through a partner. Ask per country before committing.

Does using a COR create a permanent establishment? It reduces the risk compared with contracting directly, since the local contracting party is the provider. It does not remove the question, particularly if contractors can bind your company commercially.

A practical way to decide

Start with the relationship rather than the product. For each person you engage abroad, note whether they set their own hours, whether they have other clients, whose equipment they use, and how long the engagement will run. If the answers describe a genuine contractor relationship, a COR is the efficient way to formalise it.

Then look at scale. One contractor in one country rarely justifies a platform. Fifteen across eight countries almost always does, and at that point the deciding factor is usually operational: which provider will actually reduce the hours your team spends on administration each month.

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