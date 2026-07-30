Public Group expands network across Cyprus and Greece after growth year

Public Group recorded stronger operational performance in 2025, with the retailer reporting sales above €500 million, higher profitability and continued expansion across Greece and Cyprus, according to results released on Thursday.

The group’s consolidated turnover increased by 4.1 per cent to €504.2 million, surpassing the €500 million milestone, while gross profit rose by 5.8 per cent to €121 million.

Public Greece, the company’s Greek operations, recorded turnover of €466.9 million, representing a 7 per cent increase compared with the previous year.

The improved sales performance was accompanied by stronger profitability, with consolidated EBITDA rising by 18.9 per cent to €27.3 million in 2025.

Recurring EBITDA increased by 12.2 per cent to €29.4 million, compared with €26.2 million in 2024, reflecting improved operational efficiency and stronger commercial performance.

The group said its improved financial results reflected the continued implementation of its transformation plan, which focuses on operational efficiency, the development of its omnichannel model and strengthening customer relationships.

Pre-tax losses narrowed for the second consecutive year, falling to €16.9 million from €19.6 million in 2024, while losses were reduced by more than 40 per cent compared with 2023.

The company said the reduction in losses confirmed the progress of its transformation strategy.

Customer engagement remained strong, with more than 8.4 million transactions recorded across Public’s physical and digital channels during 2025.

As part of its investment programme of €10 million for new stores and network upgrades, Public Group opened new locations during the second half of 2025, including Public Smart Park and Public + home in Patissia.

The expansion continued in 2026 with renovations to existing stores and further openings, including the launch of Public + home in Corfu.

The group’s network now includes 63 stores across Greece and Cyprus.

Public also expanded its home appliance offering and introduced reading and creative activity areas across its network, reinforcing its connection with culture and technology.

Digital infrastructure, new technologies and customer services remained strategic priorities throughout 2025, with the company aiming to provide a unified shopping experience across all channels.

The customer satisfaction index (NPS) remained at high levels in both Greece and Cyprus, reaching 73.6 across all customer touchpoints, a performance the company said remained among the highest levels in organised retail.

Customer services were further expanded, with iRepair points operating in 54 stores across Greece and Cyprus, providing specialised technical support.

The presence of Vodafone services also grew, with telecommunications services available through shop-in-shop arrangements in 17 Public and Public + home stores.

Public’s free loyalty programme, Public+, continued to grow, reaching 1.18 million members.

Customers have already redeemed more than €3.28 million through Public Wallet for purchases at stores and through public.gr and public.cy in Greece and Cyprus.

The group also continued investing in programmes designed to offer greater flexibility to consumers, including its “Lowest Price Guarantee” and “Flex Pay” instalment service, which allows purchases without the need for a credit card.

Public Group said it also invested in its workforce during 2025, providing more than 46,000 hours of training and completing more than 130 internal promotions.

The company said these initiatives were aimed at strengthening its ability to create long-term value for customers, employees and partners.