The Athalassa psychiatric hospital is facing severe staff shortages and overcrowding, jeopardising the safety of both patients and employees, trade union Pasydy warned on Friday.

“We are not talking about a theoretical staffing problem. We are talking about wards operating at 150 per cent of their capacity and colleagues who are called upon daily to care for patients in conditions that should not exist in a modern hospital,” the union said.

Pasydy said the situation had worsened following the reduction in available wards from five to three. The remaining wards, designed to accommodate 60 patients, are currently housing around 90.

According to the union, the hospital’s two acute care wards are hosting approximately 40 patients despite having a combined intended capacity of 22, while more than 30 patients are being accommodated in the Themeea building, which has a capacity of 20 beds.

The union emphasised that the issue persists despite two additional wards operating outside the hospital, arguing that existing facilities are inadequate for the needs of mental health services and make it difficult to maintain safe conditions and provide appropriate psychiatric care.

Appealing to state health services organisation Okypy and the health ministry, Pasydy said it had repeatedly called for immediate measures to improve conditions at the hospital but was still awaiting a response. It also recalled President Nikos Christodoulides’ pledge to strengthen mental health services when the first phase of the hospital’s redevelopment was inaugurated in late 2024.

“Eighteen months after the opening of Phase A [inaugurated in 2024], the start of Phase B is still pending, without any specific timetable for implementation having been disclosed, while the conditions currently prevailing in the nursing wards demonstrate the need for immediate interventions and substantial support of mental health services,” the union said.

Pasydy called on the health ministry to take urgent action to ensure adequate staffing levels, warning that it would consider further measures if there is no immediate and meaningful response.

The hospital, which dates back to 1964, has been at the centre of controversy for years amid allegations of chronic neglect.

Earlier this year, Akel described conditions at the facility as “shameful and dangerous”, while unions Pasyno and Pasyki said parts of the hospital’s older buildings were “structurally unsound”, placing both patients and staff at risk.