The situation regarding the outbreak of the foot and mouth disease (FMD) remains stable, with vaccinations ongoing and no new cases detected, veterinary association chairman Demetris Epaminondas said on Saturday.

“All samples taken from Limassol and the most recent ones from Nicosia were negative,” he said.

Epaminondas announced that an island-wide surveillance campaign would be launched to determine antibody titres from the vaccines and establish whether the virus is present elsewhere.

Meanwhile he said that vaccinations were proceeding throughout the Republic and were expected to be completed by the end of August or early to mid-September.

Asked whether there was a shortage of vaccines, Epaminondas denied, stressing that supplies were sufficient to complete the current vaccination circle and that further vaccinations for pigs were currently underway.

Regarding the cullings, Epaminondas said that they had all been completed where necessary, except for the fat-tailed sheep and red cattle.

“At this time, the situation has stabilised,” he said.

Epaminondas added that the upcoming summer season would be another benefit, as the hot weather would reduce the virus’ ability to survive in the environment and thus reduce the risk of transmission.

“Combined with all the other measures being taken – namely, adherence to biosafety protocols, the vaccinations that have been administered, and the climatic conditions – this will certainly help stabilize the situation for a while and ensure we are ready for the fall,” he said.

When asked about efforts to replace culled animals, Epaminondas said that no organised efforts in this direction had been launched yet, noting that this is a matter being handled by the special scientific committee for the reconstruction and upgrading of the livestock sector.

“If we remain at these numbers, we may need to import a small amount from abroad, but again, it will be very small – and may even be avoided,” he concluded.