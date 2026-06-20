Dimitris Vassiliou from Limassol has died in a motorcycle accident that occurred on the Limassol-Paphos highway on Saturday morning.

According to the police, the 29-year-old collided a minibus driven by a 57-year-old man at around 3.15am. Following the collision, he was taken to the hospital where doctors confirmed his death.

The 57-year-old minibus driver underwent breathalyser and drug tests, both of which returned negative results.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.