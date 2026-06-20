A 40-year-old man suspected of being involved in a case concerning serious bodily harm and stabbing was arrested in Limassol on Friday night.

Police said that they were informed about the incident at around 12.30am when an 45-year-old man was admitted to Limassol general hospital in serious condition with injuries stemming from a sharp object.

According to the investigation, the 45-year-old received a phone call from the 40-year-old inviting him to his home to resolve their personal differences that night.

When the 45-year-old arrived at the suspect’s house with two other relatives, the suspect attacked them with a knife, seriously injuring the 45-year-old.

The 45-year-old has since undergone surgery and is being treated in serious condition.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.