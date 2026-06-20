On Saturday, cloudy weather is expected, with a possibility of afternoon rain or storms, particularly in inland areas and higher mountain regions.

Temperatures will rise to 33 degrees Celsius inland, 28 degrees on the west coast, around 30 degrees in the remaining coastal areas and to 24 degrees in the higher mountains.

Light winds will blow at 3 to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough.

Tonight, there will be a temporary increase in low clouds, mainly in the west and north, while later there is a possibility of local light fog or mist formation.

Temperatures will drop to around 18 degrees Celsius inland, around 20 degrees on the coast and to 14 degrees in the higher mountains.

Winds will blow mainly northwest to northeast at 3 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough.

On Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, localised cloud cover is expected to produce isolated rain or thunderstorms, mainly in the higher mountains.

Temperatures will gradually rise until Monday and not change significantly until Tuesday.