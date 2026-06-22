Cyprus Import Corporation Ltd (CiC) has received significant international recognition, securing two prestigious awards at the Mercedes-Benz General Distributors Annual Conference 2026, which took place in Dublin over May 13-14 2026, and attended by representatives from more than 45 countries worldwide.

The Company was honoured with the following awards:

Best Retention Growth : recognising outstanding growth in customer retention within the aftersales sector, and acknowledging the Company’s success in strengthening customer trust and loyalty.

: recognising outstanding growth in customer retention within the aftersales sector, and acknowledging the Company’s success in strengthening customer trust and loyalty. Best Customer Services Business Performance: awarded for outstanding business performance in customer service, confirming the effectiveness, consistency and high-quality standards that characterise CiC Mercedes-Benz aftersales services.

The awards were accepted on behalf of CiC by Alexis Anninos, CEO of Cyprus Import Corporation, together with Aris Drousiotis representing the Company’s Customer Services division. Both represented Cyprus at the international conference.

“This double distinction is a great honour for our company and reflects everyone’s collective effort at CiC,” said CEO Anninos.

These awards carry particular significance as they are presented via one of Mercedes-Benz’s most important international institutions, where distributors’ performance is evaluated on the basis of quality indicators, business growth, customer retention and the overall customer service experience.

This achievement reaffirms Cyprus Import Corporation Ltd’s strategic commitment to excellence and reflects the dedication of its people to delivering services that meet the highest standards of the global Mercedes-Benz network.

About Cyprus Import Corporation Ltd (CiC)

Cyprus Import Corporation Ltd (CiC) has been the distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Cyprus for more than seven decades, providing comprehensive sales and aftersales solutions founded on the principles of quality, reliability and the customer-focused philosophy that defines the brand worldwide.