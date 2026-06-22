ERB ASFALISTIKI, Cyprus’ leading general insurance company and a member of the leading banking and insurance group EUROBANK, is once again supporting the Cyprus Triathlon Federation by backing championship events, helping to promote sports and sporting values.

As part of this commitment, the Company supported four major triathlon events held in different cities across Cyprus:

Olympic Distance Triathlon – Paphos (May 3 2026) . The awards were presented by Dimos Georgiou, Head of the Limassol-Paphos Branch of ERB ASFALISTIKI.

. The awards were presented by Dimos Georgiou, Head of the Limassol-Paphos Branch of ERB ASFALISTIKI. Sprint Triathlon – Mazotos, Larnaca (May 17 2026) . The awards were presented by Stavri Zonia, Sales and Operations Support Officer at ERB ASFALISTIKI.

. The awards were presented by Stavri Zonia, Sales and Operations Support Officer at ERB ASFALISTIKI. Super Sprint Triathlon – Ayia Napa (May 31 2026) . The awards were presented by Paula Partella, Sales and Operations Support Officer at ERB ASFALISTIKI.

. The awards were presented by Paula Partella, Sales and Operations Support Officer at ERB ASFALISTIKI. Aquathlon – Ayia Napa (June 14 2026). The awards were presented by Haris N. Pastides, Sales and Operations Support Director at ERB ASFALISTIKI.

ERB ASFALISTIKI extends its sincere thanks to the organisers for the smooth running of the races, and congratulates all athletes for their participation, effort and performance.

Committed to Corporate Social Responsibility, ERB ASFALISTIKI actively supports initiatives that promote sport and highlight its core values: fair play, respect, development and resilience. These are values that ERB ASFALISTIKI consistently upholds through its business mission and corporate culture.