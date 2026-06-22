The international journey of Hold Onto Me (Κράτα Με), directed by acclaimed Cypriot filmmaker Myrsini Aristidou, continues with many major new milestones: winning the Orpheus Award for Best Feature Fiction at the Los Angeles Greek Film Festival (LAGFF) and being selected to screen at the prestigious Belt and Road Film Week of the Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF).

Following the closing ceremony screening of the film at the Egyptian Theater on May 31, 2026 at the LAGFF, Hold Onto Me received the festival’s top fiction honour, the Orpheus Award for Best Feature Fiction.

In announcing the award, the jury described the film as: “A tender, deeply human film about longing, and the human need to be seen and loved. It earns its emotional weight through restraint, rawness and an intimate observance of its characters, building to a breathless final act that leaves a lasting impact, reminding us that to be seen, to be loved and to connect, is what makes us whole.”

The recognition marks another significant achievement for the film, which has been garnering international acclaim since its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2026, where it won the Audience Award in the World Cinema Dramatic Competition.

Adding to its growing list of international selections, including its presentation at the Sydney Film Festival, in early June and the Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF) and Istanbul Film Festival ( IKSV) this spring, Hold Onto Me is currently travelling to China as part of the Belt and Road Film Week programme of the Shanghai International Film Festival, one of Asia’s most important cinematic events.

Founded in 1993, the 2026 Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) is the 28th edition, running from June 12–21, 2026, in Shanghai, China, with the theme “Lights, Camera, Stories”. As China’s only FIAPF-recognised “A-list” competitive festival, the event includes film screenings, industry markets, forums and an expanded programme for emerging talent, with Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Chiu-wai serving as the Golden Goblet jury president.

Hold Onto Me follows 11-year-old Iris as she navigates friendship, family and belonging after discovering that her estranged father has returned to town. What begins as a determined effort to get to know him evolves into a powerful and emotionally resonant journey of connection and reconciliation.

Following celebrated screenings at Sundance, Cyprus Film Days, the Sofia International Film Festival, Guadalajara, Sydney and numerous festivals around the world, Hold Onto Me is continuing to establish itself as one of the most successful Cypriot films of recent years, bringing Cypriot cinema to audiences across the globe. The film is also heading to the worldwide renewed Karlovy Vary International Film Festival next month, the largest film festival in the Czech Republic and the most prestigious such festival in Central and Eastern Europe.

The film is written and directed by Myrsini Aristidou, shot entirely in Cyprus, produced by Filmblades and One Six One Films and in co-production with Fredo Pictures and Graal. It is an international co-production between Cyprus, Greece and Denmark, with participation from the United States, and was developed by an international creative team.

The project was supported by the Deputy Ministry of Culture in Cyprus, the Danish Film Institute, EKKOMED, ERT, the Black Family Grant of NYU Tisch School of the Arts and the Jerusalem Sam Spiegel Lab — Emerging Filmmaker Award.

Producers: Monica Nicolaidou, Myrsini Aristidou, Anders N.U Berg, Konstantina Staurianou and Rena Vougioukalou, starring Christos Passalis and Maria Petrova.

For more information, please contact: [email protected]