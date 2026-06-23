Marcus Rashford may not have started England’s World Cup opener against Croatia, but he certainly finished it with a bang.

Rashford secured the Three Lions’ 4-2 win over Croatia by scoring the final goal in the 85th minute after coming on as a sub earlier in the second half.

England and Ghana top Group L at 1-0-0 as they enter Tuesday’s meeting in Foxborough, Mass. The winner clinches their place in the knockout round and grabs the inside path to winning the group.

Rashford feels players have leaned into their roles as they aspire to deliver England their first World Cup title in 60 years.

“We’re one team and we have to fight for each other in the exact same way that you fight for your club teams,” Rashford said in an interview published by the Football Association.

“That’s the norm now. We understand it’s difficult because everybody wants to play and a lot of players deserve to play. At some point, players are going to be disappointed, but it’s about how you handle it.”

Anthony Gordon started on the left wing in that match before Rashford came on, one of several examples of England’s enviable depth. Bukayo Saka and Djed Spence were among the other second-half subs to keep the English attack fresh.

For Saka, however, the reason why he didn’t start boils down to fitness. England manager Thomas Tuchel said the Arsenal star is managing an Achilles injury, and it’s likely Noni Madueke will start on the right wing again vs. Ghana.

Ghana’s injury concern is in net. Lawrence Ati Zigi suffered a groin injury in the opener against Panama and was replaced at halftime. Benjamin Asare went on to make three saves to preserve the clean sheet and Caleb Yirenkyi broke the stalemate five minutes into second-half stoppage for a 1-0 victory.

Ghana manager Carlos Queiroz said a final determination on Zigi’s availability vs. England would be made only after putting him through a pregame medical assessment.

“We must be ready to make sacrifices,” Queiroz said. “You have to be ready to pay the price because a win in this World Cup is very expensive. But the boys are ready to pay that price.”

Vice-captain Thomas Partey is set to make his debut in this World Cup after he was denied a visa to enter Canada for the match against Panama. Partey faces trial for rape and sexual assault in England next year; he denies all charges against him.

“I think it’s part of football, things happen in football that you cannot control,” Partey said. “So, for me, now I feel okay and I’m ready to play.”

The defensive midfielder will see former Arsenal teammates Saka and Declan Rice on the opposite side of the field.

Tuesday’s other World Cup matches:

Group K: Portugal vs. Uzbekistan in Houston: Questions are bubbling up about Cristiano Ronaldo’s effectiveness after Portugal settled for a 1-1 draw with DR Congo. Uzbekistan still seek their first World Cup point after falling 3-1 to Colombia.

Group L: Panama vs. Croatia in Toronto: It’s do or die for both sides. If Croatia lose, they’re eliminated if Ghana win or draw against England. If Panama can’t grab a point, they’ll be done for if England win or draw.

Group K: Colombia vs. DR Congo in Zapopan, Mexico: After a thoroughly dominant win, Colombia control this group and will clinch first place with a win Tuesday. Yoane Wissa and DR Congo don’t have nearly as much pressure after taking a point from the Portuguese.