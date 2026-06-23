Police believe they have dismantled a network suspected of distributing opiate-based substances through social media after a series of seizures exceeding 20 kilogrammes over the past ten days, with a 35-year-old man arrested in the latest operation.

Investigators from the drug squad (Ykan) received information suggesting significant quantities of dried poppy pods were being circulated on the local market.

Police sources speaking to news outlet Reporter said the alleged distribution network had been using TikTok to advertise and sell the substances, with investigators focusing on what appears to have been a supply chain primarily targeting members of the Indian community in Cyprus.

The latest arrest followed a search of a residence in Nicosia on Sunday, where officers discovered 54 sealed packages containing dried poppy pods with a total gross weight of 10 kilogrammes.

Police also recovered two additional nylon bags containing dried pods weighing 100 grammes and a quantity of beige powder weighing 15 grammes.

The 35-year-old suspect was arrested and later remanded in custody for eight days to facilitate investigations.

Police said he had been residing illegally in Cyprus since April 2022.

The arrest came days after five other suspects were detained in two separate cases involving the seizure of approximately 12 kilogrammes of dried poppy pods.

Police have not disclosed whether the substances were imported into Cyprus or sourced through local channels.

The dried pods originate from the opium poppy plant and contain alkaloids that can be used in the production of opiate substances, such as morphine or heroin.

Ykan continue to investigate the case.