Temperatures in Nicosia are expected to reach 37C on Tuesday as largely sunny weather continues across Cyprus.

According to the met office, conditions will remain mostly clear throughout the day, although some cloud is expected to develop over Troodos around midday and during the early afternoon.

Coastal cities will remain cooler, with highs of 29C in Paphos, around 33C in Limassol and Larnaca, and 26C in Troodos.

Skies will remain largely clear overnight, with temperatures falling to around 23C in Nicosia, Limassol and Famagusta.

Temperatures will drop to 21C in Paphos and Kyrenia, while Troodos is expected to record a low of around 16C.

The outlook for the remainder of the week points to little change, with Wednesday and Thursday expected to remain mostly clear.

On Friday, conditions will again be mainly clear, although increased cloud cover is forecast over Troodos during the middle of the day, bringing a small chance of isolated showers.

Temperatures are expected to remain slightly above seasonal averages through the end of the week.