Wizz Air this week announced it has increased its summer operations to meet high seasonal demand, currently managing 1,200 flights per day and transporting over 200,000 passengers daily.

The carrier has implemented several operational measures designed to stabilise its schedule and address the common challenges of the European peak travel season, such as adverse weather, air traffic control restrictions, and airport congestion.

To improve responsiveness, the airline has re-established an expanded summer operational challenge management team at its flight operations centre.

This team maintains constant contact with ground handling, customer service, and communications departments to provide rapid updates if schedules are affected by operational pressures.

In addition to human oversight, the company is utilising artificial intelligence to assist in planning flight timetables, particularly when sudden storms or weather events are forecast.

To further reduce cascading delays, the airline is working with air traffic control services to schedule some first-morning departures earlier, aiming to improve predictability across its network.

The airline also called on passengers to assist with punctuality by arriving at the airport at least two hours before departure and adhering strictly to baggage and boarding protocols.

New digital tools have been introduced to help customers navigate service changes, including a Disruption Assistance feature that enables passengers to rebook flights or request refunds through a mobile interface if a flight is delayed by more than two hours or cancelled.

Furthermore, a new Wizz Link service allows passengers to manage multiple separate bookings through a single portal.

Onboard, the company has launched a Bluetooth-based in-flight ordering system that functions without an internet connection, allowing passengers to purchase food and drinks directly via the mobile app.

These updates follow the carrier’s performance data for May 2026, which recorded a 99.99 per cent flight completion rate and an 87.8 per cent on-time rate.