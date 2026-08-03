A donation of around €30,000 from the Federation of Cypriot Organisations of America will be used to purchase protective gear for volunteer firefighters serving wildfire-affected communities in the Limassol mountains, officials said on Monday.

A delegation from the federation visited Pachna, where they met Commissioner for the Development of Mountain Communities Charalambos Christofinas, chief fire officer Nikos Longinos, and local community leaders. They were briefed on reconstruction efforts and measures taken following the devastating 2025 wildfire.

Thanking the federation for its contribution, Christofinas said that, one year after the fire, the state had made significant progress in responding to the needs of affected communities.

“I believe we can now say that, as a state, we have made every effort to respond to the needs of all these communities,” he said.

He added that the recovery effort is ongoing and noted that, of approximately 980 homes that suffered either total or partial damage, only eight cases remain unresolved under the compensation schemes already approved by the cabinet.

“Our aim is to ensure that everyone is covered,” he said, adding that the interior ministry is preparing a report to be submitted to the cabinet so that the remaining cases can also be examined.

“Where claims are found to be justified, you can be certain that they will be covered,” he added.

Christofinas also noted that the cabinet had already approved measures in 2024 to strengthen the protection of volunteer firefighters, saying the federation’s donation would support that effort by funding the purchase of protective uniforms.

Longinos welcomed the donation, saying it would strengthen the recently established volunteer firefighter scheme in local communities, which has also been approved by the cabinet and provides insurance cover for volunteers.

He said volunteers receive training from both the fire service and the forestry department and, together with the deployment of small fire engines, provide the critical first response to wildfire incidents.

“The first few minutes are crucial,” he said.

Warning that climate change has become a reality, Longinos said authorities must focus on preventing fires while remaining fully prepared to respond whenever they occur.

“We must prevent these incidents wherever possible, and we are doing everything we can to be as prepared as possible and address any weaknesses, because there is always room for improvement,” he said.

“We will do everything possible to reduce the likelihood of wildfires starting and, if they do occur, ensure they are brought under control as quickly as possible through effective coordination.”

Federation president Kyriakos Papastylianou reaffirmed the support of the Cypriot diaspora, saying that although expatriates live thousands of miles away, they remain committed to helping Cyprus.

“We hope these uniforms will never be needed, but it is better to have them available in case of an emergency,” he said, describing the donation as a small token of appreciation for the homeland and for the work being done to prevent future wildfires.