The government has moved to strengthen support for Cypriots receiving medical treatment in France, as western Europe experiences an unprecedented heatwave.

The cabinet has approved the creation of a dedicated position at the embassy in Paris to assist Cypriot patients travelling for subsidised specialised treatment, along with their families and accompanying persons.

The role will focus on providing direct guidance and practical help during extended medical stays abroad.

Health Minister Neophytos Charalambides said the decision reflects the state’s “responsibility towards vulnerable citizens abroad”, stating that “patients who are forced to travel abroad for health reasons need substantial guidance, support and practical assistance during their stay”.

He added that the initiative aims to improve what he described as a “protection and care network” for Cypriot patients.

The announcement comes as France faces its hottest day since national records began in 1947, with temperatures exceeding 40C in Paris and reaching up to 43C in parts of the west.

More than half the country remains under the highest red alert level.