A fire that broke out between the villages of Malia and Dora in the Limassol district was brought under control on Wednesday evening after a burning vehicle ignited surrounding dry grass.

The fire started at around 7.21pm when a vehicle caught fire on a roadside stretch in the Limassol foothills.

According to fire brigade spokesman Andreas Kettis, the blaze spread from the vehicle into nearby vegetation.

Six fire engines from the Limassol district were dispatched to the scene, while support was provided by the forestry department, civil defence and volunteers.

The fire brigade also activated its crisis management centre at headquarters, with chief officer Nikos Longinos overseeing the response.

Kettis said the circumstances surrounding the vehicle fire will be investigated.

The blaze was contained shorty after 8.30pm, although firefighting crews remained in the area to deal with hotspots and prevent any risk of reignition.

Residents speaking to local media expressed concern over the latest outbreak and questioned the speed of the initial response.

According to testimony recounted to Politis, residents alleged that the fire brigade were slow to arrive on the scene, although no official information has been released to support those claims.

The fire brigade has not reported any injuries or damage to homes, and authorities indicated that the fire was contained before it could spread further into the surrounding countryside.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.