The new head-to-head World Cup tiebreak rule has already produced group winners and early exits, while the scramble for one of the eight best third-placed spots means plenty still hinges on the final round of group games beginning on Wednesday.

When goal difference was the first deciding factor in separating sides level on points, a three-point deficit could still be clawed back in the last group game.

Now, FIFA has made the result between tied teams the first criterion, ahead of goal difference, goals scored, fair play, and, if necessary, FIFA rankings.

At the last World Cup, three countries secured qualification to the knockout rounds after two group games, but no group winners had been confirmed.

Those three teams had beaten the second-placed sides but the three-point gap meant they could still be overhauled on goal difference.

That led to possible drama where a goal either way could shake things up. In the end, all three stayed top, though Brazil came within one goal of losing first place to Switzerland.

This time, four teams enter the final matchday already assured of top spot, a direct consequence of beating their closest rivals under the new system.

Mexico, the United States, Germany and Argentina all hold three-point leads that cannot be overturned on the final day.

The same logic applies to those already out.

In 2022, two teams were out after two rounds, but they were both four points off second spot, so their elimination owed nothing to tiebreak scenarios.

Now, Haiti, Turkey, Tunisia, Jordan and Panama all sit three points off third place but their earlier results mean even a win will not salvage their tournament.

The U.S. play Turkey in Group D on Thursday, and this is the only dead-rubber across the 12 groups, because for the first time since the 1994 World Cup, finishing third in your group does not automatically mean elimination.

With eight of the 12 third-placed sides reaching the Round of 32 — and goal difference likely to come into play — many will not know their fate until the final whistle of the last group game on Saturday.