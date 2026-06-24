Seven foreign nationals were arrested in Nicosia on Wednesday during a immigration raid.
The operation was carried out by officers from the aliens and immigration service (YAM) between 6am and noon.
Police said 35 people were checked during the operation, with seven found to have been staying in Cyprus illegally.
The suspects were arrested and taken into custody, whereupon, according to police, repatriation procedures have already begun for all seven individuals.
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