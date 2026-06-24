Wednesday will be sunny and hot, with clear skies and temperatures reaching 37C inland, 33C along the coast and 27C in the highest mountains.

Winds will be a southwest to northwest gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, picking up later to a moderate to fresh breeze of 4 to 5 Beaufort, over slight seas.

Wednesday night will be clear with clouds and fine mist forming towards dawn.

Winds will be a southwest to northwest gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, over slight seas.

Temperatures will drop to 23C inland and along the coast, and to 17C in the highest mountains.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be mainly fine with clouds in the afternoon and possible isolated showers in the mountains.

Temperatures will remain slightly above the seasonal average.