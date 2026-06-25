The government asserted that its licensing reform has expedited approval times for housing developments, with some 3,000 residential units and around 1,000 apartment buildings receiving permits under faster procedures.

Speaking at the property developer’s association in Limassol, Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou described the overhaul as “one of the most important interventions” undertaken in recent years, commending the reform for having assisting in reduced delays and improving services for both the public and investors.

The minister said almost 3,000 homes were licensed within 40 working days, while approximately 1,000 apartment buildings received approval within 80 working days.

He said the figures demonstrate the impact of new procedures and greater implementation of digital services.

The reforms are intended to modernise public administration and create what Ioannou called “a modern, effective and development friendly institutional framework”.

Measures include expanded e-government services and changes aimed at reducing bureaucracy.

Ioannou correlated reform to the government’s housing strategy, which seeks to increase supply and expand options for younger people and families facing affordability pressures.

He said access to quality and affordable housing remains one of the most significant challenges facing Cyprus and other EU states.

Ioannou described the property development sector as “a constructive partner of the state”, saying private investment plays an important role in delivering new housing and supporting economic activity.

The minister also drew attention to changes within the urban planning department, which are intended to improve efficiency, transparency and application processing times.

Further investment is being directed towards digitalisation and upgraded online services.

Ioannou said Cyprus’ attractiveness as an investment destination depends in part on the effectiveness of public services and the speed at which development projects can be approved and implemented.

He said the reforms are designed to create a more predictable environment for investment while supporting housing delivery and economic growth.

He also pointed to the role of the private sector in areas including energy efficient buildings and proposed smart city projects, concluding that continued cooperation between government and industry remains crucial to tangible results of the reform.