The forestry department on Friday said that a total of 75 safety ramps will be installed in artificial lakes across the island to help animals enter and exit the waters safely.

“This project is considered extremely important as each year incidents of both wild and stray animals being trapped are recorded,” the department said.

According to the forestry department, animals are often unable to climb up steep or slippery banks, which can result in exhaustion or, in the worst case, drowning.

“With the installation of 75 ramps, safe escape routes are created, contributing significantly to reducing animal losses and strengthening the protection of our fauna and biodiversity,” it added.

The cost of the project is estimated at €17,000 and will be overseen by the forestry department.