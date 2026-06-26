A Cypriot partnership redefining personalised care

United by a shared vision of authentic care, prevention and meaningful wellness experiences, Thanos Hotels & Resorts and εὖSKIN® have launched Inclusive Wellness by εὖSKIN® at Anassa, Annabelle and Almyra.

The new partnership introduces a contemporary approach to skin wellness and personalised wellbeing, giving guests access to tailored skincare experiences designed to address the skin’s real and ever-changing needs. The initiative represents a Cypriot innovation that brings together science and luxury hospitality while showcasing Cyprus’ growing role as a hub for modern wellness solutions.

Developed by RSL Revolutionary Labs, εὖSKIN® is already present in more than ten international markets, including the UK, Australia and several African countries. Through this collaboration with Thanos Hotels & Resorts, the brand’s philosophy becomes part of a hospitality experience where wellness is seamlessly integrated into every guest’s stay.

At the heart of the programme is the belief that skincare should never follow a one-size-fits-all approach. Skin is influenced daily by factors such as stress, hormonal changes, age, environmental conditions, medical treatments and lifestyle changes. Inclusive Wellness by εὖSKIN® embraces these differences, focusing on prevention, strengthening the skin barrier, resilience and long-term skin health.

By combining carefully selected natural extracts with advanced bioactive molecular ingredients, εὖSKIN® has developed specialised formulations that support skin balance, hydration and overall wellbeing. The result is a science-led skincare experience that remains simple, effective and comforting for today’s discerning traveller.

This philosophy aligns closely with Thanos Hotels & Resorts’ longstanding commitment to creating personalised, authentic hospitality experiences with exceptional attention to detail. Through the programme, guests at Anassa, Annabelle and Almyra will benefit from expert guidance and bespoke wellness experiences tailored to their individual skincare needs, further enhancing their overall stay.

Dr Marianna Prokopi-Demetriades, co-founder of RSL Revolutionary Labs, said: “RSL was founded in Cyprus with the vision of transforming scientific research into practical solutions that improve people’s quality of life. With εὖSKIN®, we wanted to create more than a skincare range. We wanted to introduce a new approach to skin health that recognises each person’s unique needs and changing skin, delivering care with purpose and respect. Our partnership with Thanos Hotels & Resorts marks an important milestone, allowing a Cypriot innovation to add value in an environment where wellbeing, rejuvenation and the human experience are central.”

Natasa Michaelidou, Corporate Affairs & Communications Director at Thanos Hotels & Resorts, said: “At Thanos Hotels & Resorts, we believe true luxury lies in caring for every detail and creating experiences that genuinely meet each guest’s individual needs. Our collaboration with εὖSKIN® reflects our commitment to continuously enhancing the hospitality experience through initiatives that combine innovation, authenticity and personalised care. Inclusive Wellness strengthens our holistic approach to wellbeing, ensuring every guest feels understood, cared for and welcomed in a truly meaningful way.”

Guests wishing to experience Inclusive Wellness by εὖSKIN® can visit the award-winning spas at Anassa, Annabelle and Almyra, where they will discover the εὖSKIN® philosophy and enjoy personalised skin wellness experiences tailored to the unique needs of their skin.