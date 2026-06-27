Cape Verde tie Saudi Arabia, become smallest nation to reach

Cape Verde became the first World Cup debutant to reach the knockout phase in 20 years with their 0-0 draw against Saudi Arabia to close out Group H Friday night in Houston.

The nation of islands off Africa’s Atlantic Coast was the third-smallest qualifier in tournament history when it topped a qualifying group that included traditional African power Cameroon last October.

Cape Verde (0-0-3, 3 points) are now the smallest nation ever to reach the second phase, finishing second in the group above Saudi Arabia (0-1-2, 2 points) and Uruguay (0-1-2, 2 points), who lost 1-0 in Friday night’s other group game to Spain (2-0-1, 7 points).

The No. 64-ranked team in the FIFA World Rankings set the table for their accomplishment with a 0-0 draw against Spain, the pre-tournament betting favorites, in their first match on June 15.

They’ll now face defending champion Argentina in Miami Gardens next Friday.

Saudi Arabia failed to advance for a sixth consecutive World Cup appearance after reaching the last 16 in their maiden tournament in 1994. Before Friday, Ghana and Ukraine were the last tournament debutants to progress from their group in 2006.

This was the Cape Verdeans’ second 0-0 draw, but they were the aggressors and deserved to advance.

They created easily the game’s best chance for either side in the 74th minute.

Nuno da Costa ran onto a throughball over the top from in his own half, drove at two Saudi defenders, then laid the ball to his right into the path of Laros Duarte’s surging run.

Goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais charged off his line and kept Duarte’s first-time effort out just barely with his trailing leg.

Cape Verde continued to threaten through da Costa in particular. Several minutes after Al-Owais’ save, he got around the corner but sent his effort wide from a tight angle. Then in second-half stoppage time, he missed narrowly wide on what looked like a clear chance, though the linesman’s flag eventually came up.

Cape Verde had the better first half, but it was Saudi Arabia with the lone chance on goal, Mohamed Kanno’s header in stoppage time that Vozinha comfortably claimed.

Cape Verde put their first effort on target three minutes into the second half when Jamiro Monteiro reached Ryan Mendes’ cross but sent only a tame effort at Al-Owais.

The Saudis improved briefly after a double substitution, with Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat forcing Vozinha into an awkward-looking stop in the 67th minute, moments after his entrance.

Vozinha, the hero in the opening draw with Spain, finished Friday with three saves.

Baena strike sends Spain past Uruguay into World Cup knockouts

Spain edged Uruguay 1-0 on Friday to top Group H and reach the knockout stage of the World Cup, with Alex Baena’s first-half strike enough to settle a tense, physical contest and leave Marcelo Bielsa’s side out of the tournament.

Spain finished with seven points from two wins and a draw, while newcomers Cape Verde claimed the second knockout berth after three consecutive draws. Uruguay bowed out with two points, level with bottom-placed Saudi Arabia.

“Today’s game really put us to the test,” said Spain coach Luis de la Fuente. “We’ve played some very demanding matches, and the team always steps up. We played a different kind of game today, and the team stepped up again.

“We’re very happy because we’ve come through three very tough matches,” he added.

Baena broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute when he found space near the edge of the area and drove in a powerful effort that veteran goalkeeper Fernando Muslera failed to hold, the ball slipping from his grasp and trickling into the net.

It was a costly mistake from Muslera, who Bielsa said decided to come off at halftime. The goal was scored with Manuel Ugarte and Lamine Yamal down injured as play continued, but Baena kept his focus and Spain took full advantage.

“It might be one of the goals that has made me happiest,” Baena said. “We knew it was going to be a tough match.

“They were fighting for their lives, and we were fighting for the top spot. We didn’t show our best form, but we competed very well,” he added.

AGGRESSIVE START BY URUGUAY

Uruguay had begun aggressively, determined to deny Lamine space on the right, with Guillermo Varela and the rest of the defence keeping tight to the 18-year-old.

Spain mostly threatened from set pieces in the opening half. Pau Cubarsi headed wide from a Baena corner in the 16th minute and missed again from close range four minutes later following another Baena delivery.

Uruguay’s best first-half chance came when Federico Valverde pressed Rodri into an error in the 27th minute and then found Darwin Nunez inside the area, but the forward chose to attempt a backheel rather than shoot and the opportunity went begging.

The second half followed a similar pattern, with Uruguay pushing but lacking precision in the final third. Federico Vinas replaced Valverde and almost made an impact, but his left-footed effort from a Maxi Araujo cross flew high and wide.

“I wasn’t able to make the most of the potential the Uruguayan players had. (After Valverde was substituted) I tried to get the team to be more aggressive on offence,” Bielsa said, adding it was aimed at improving Uruguay’s creativity.

Spain introduced Dani Olmo, who missed a chance from the middle of the box after a cross from Lamine in the 63rd minute, but Luis de la Fuente’s side looked in control.

Uruguay pressed late, but Unai Simon denied Mathias Olivera and then saved Nicolas de la Cruz’s right-footed shot from outside the box.

Ferran Torres nearly doubled Spain’s lead when he hit the crossbar with a right-footed effort from just inside the area following a pass from Fabian Ruiz.

Inside the Guadalajara stadium, Mexican and Spanish fans sang “Cielito Lindo” with the chorus “sing and do not cry” as Uruguay’s frustration mounted.

That boiled over in stoppage time when Agustin Canobbio was shown a red card for a reckless challenge on Cubarsi, capping a bitter end to Uruguay’s campaign.