Belgium beat New Zealand 5-1 to advance

Leandro Trossard scored twice as Belgium beat New Zealand 5-1 to breeze into the knockout stage of the World Cup, winning Group G to set up a last-32 clash with one of the eight best third-placed teams.

After having a penalty award overturned following a VAR check, Belgium broke the deadlock in the 28th minute when De Bruyne’s corner bounced off New Zealand defender Tim Payne and dropped perfectly for Trossard to poke into the net from close range.

The 31-year-old netted again five minutes after the break, picking up an incisive pass from De Bruyne and rifling the ball home at the second attempt after his initial shot was blocked. De Bruyne then swept the ball in from the edge of the box to get on the scoresheet himself in the 66th minute.

Elijah Just netted a late consolation goal for the Kiwis before substitutes Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Saelemaekers scored to ensure top spot in the group ahead of Egypt.

Iran wait on World Cup progress after draw with Egypt, who move into last-32

Iran face an anxious wait to see if they will progress to the World Cup knockout stages after they came from behind to hold Egypt to a 1-1 draw and finish third in Group G on Friday.

Egypt, whose qualification for the last-32 was already guaranteed, took the lead inside five minutes through Mahmoud Saber, before Ramin Rezaeian equalised from a tight angle in the 14th minute of a frantic start.

Iran’s Mehdi Taremi – who had a penalty saved in the first half – hit the crossbar with a late header before Shoja Khalilzadeh thought he had scored a dramatic 93rd-minute winner, but it was ruled out for offside.

The draw means Egypt finish second with five points, behind Belgium on goal difference. I