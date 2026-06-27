Police investigations are continuing into the death of a 12-month-old boy who died at Limassol general hospital, as authorities await the results of laboratory tests to determine the cause of death.

According to police, a post-mortem examination carried out on Friday did not establish the cause of the infant’s death. Samples were taken during the examination for histopathological and other laboratory analyses, the results of which are expected to shed light on what caused the child’s death.

Police are investigating a case of unnatural death and detectives continue to take statements in an effort to establish the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

The boy had reportedly been unwell in the days leading up to his death and was taken to Limassol general hospital on Thursday night, where he died despite efforts by medical staff to save him.

The funeral of the infant will take place at 10am on Saturday at the Archangel Michael church in Limassol. The child’s parents have requested that mourners attending the service wear white.