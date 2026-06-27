A 22-year-old man was arrested in Limassol on Friday as part of an investigation into the theft of a motorcycle and the unlawful possession of property, police said.

According to police, a motorcycle belonging to a 34-year-old man was stolen on Thursday afternoon, while it was parked at the owner’s residence in Limassol. Two electric tools were also reported stolen from the same location.

Shortly after 1pm on Friday, acting on information received, officers from Limassol’s criminal investigation department (CID) located the stolen motorcycle in a parking area of an apartment building in the city.

Police said that during searches of the surrounding area, they also found two electric tools inside a parked car which matched the description of the stolen items.

The owner of the vehicle, a 22-year-old man, was located and police carried out searches of both his car and his residence in Limassol in his presence.

During the searches, officers found various items, including a motorcycle without registration plates, from which the identifying serial numbers had allegedly been removed.

Police said the 22-year-old failed to provide satisfactory explanations regarding the possession of the items discovered in his vehicle and home and was subsequently arrested for the offence of unlawful possession of property.

Further evidence linking the suspect to the theft of the 34-year-old’s motorcycle later emerged, police said, leading to the issuance of a court warrant for his arrest. He was then formally arrested and remanded in custody.

Investigations by the Limassol CID are ongoing.