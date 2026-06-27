Temperatures will rise on Saturday to around 38C inland, 29C on the west and southwest coasts, and around 32C along the rest of the coastline. It will hit 28C in the mountains.

Low cloud and occasional mist will lift in the morning to bring mostly clear skies. Some cloud will develop in the mountains later on Saturday with the possibility of isolated rain.

The winds will initially be weak, 3 Beaufort, increasing on the southwest coast to moderate to strong, 4 to 5 Beaufort. The sea will be generally calm but will be slightly rough in the afternoon in the southwest.

Saturday night the weather will remain mainly clear, however, gradually increasing low cloud will form. Later and during the early hours, sparse fog or mist is expected to form in places, mainly in the east and inland. Temperatures will drop to around 22C inland, around 23C on the coast and around 19C in the mountains.

On Sunday, the weather in most areas of the island will be mainly clear with some cloud. In the afternoon, cloud in the mountains is expected to produce isolated rain.

On Monday the weather will be mainly clear, however locally increased cloudiness will be observed at times. On Tuesday the weather will be mainly clear with temperatures gradually increasing.