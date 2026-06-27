The European Union maintained stable petroleum oil imports during the first quarter of 2026 when compared to the monthly average recorded throughout 2025, according to a report from Eurostat.

The value of petroleum imports experienced a modest increase of 0.8 per cent, although the total volume saw a minor decline of 0.6 per cent.

In contrast, the market for liquefied natural gas demonstrated divergent trends as the value of imports fell by 8.0 per cent while the volume increased by 2.9 per cent.

Imports of natural gas in a gaseous state experienced a broader downturn, with figures showing a 12.7 per cent decrease in value and a 4.0 per cent reduction in volume.

The United States and Norway have retained their status as the key energy suppliers to the European Union for the first quarter of 2026.

Regarding petroleum oil, the primary suppliers to the bloc were the United States at 17.8 per cent, Norway at 16.6 per cent, and Kazakhstan at 9.6 per cent.

The United States also served as the source for the majority of liquefied natural gas imports at 57.4 per cent.

Secondary suppliers for liquefied natural gas included Russia, which accounted for 17.3 per cent, and Qatar, which provided 6.6 per cent.

Norway remained the principal supplier of natural gas in a gaseous state at 54.4 per cent.

This was followed by Algeria at 18.5 per cent and Russia at 9.8 per cent.